Independent school in Chilliwack closing for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 cluster

An independent school in the Fraser Health region is closing for two weeks after cluster of COVID-19 cases, the health authority said Sunday evening.

Fraser Health said there have been seven cases confirmed so far at Cascade Christian School, and the school has decided to shutter its doors out of an abundance of caution.

The school has told Fraser Health it will reopen after Friday, Feb. 5.

The health authority said it has a rigorous contact protocol in place for when staff or students at a school test positive for COVID-19.

It’s reminding people who live in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

