Health

Independent school in Chilliwack closing for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 cluster

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 12:05 am
B.C. parent advisory council calls on province to amend school policy with COVID-19 safety in mind
The policy allows school staff to be temporarily moved to different schools during unforeseen circumstances. It comes after a group of teachers stood their ground last Wednesday, refusing to work at another school when a windstorm knocked out power to theirs. Kristen Robinson reports. – Jan 17, 2021

An independent school in the Fraser Health region is closing for two weeks after cluster of COVID-19 cases, the health authority said Sunday evening.

Fraser Health said there have been seven cases confirmed so far at Cascade Christian School, and the school has decided to shutter its doors out of an abundance of caution.

The school has told Fraser Health it will reopen after Friday, Feb. 5.

New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

The health authority said it has a rigorous contact protocol in place for when staff or students at a school test positive for COVID-19.

It’s reminding people who live in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

