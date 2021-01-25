2 Edmonton high schools move to online learning for 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

About 2,000 Edmonton high school students will switch back to online learning on Monday – just two weeks after they returned to the classroom.

Students from both M.E. LaZerte and J. Percy Page schools will move to online learning for two weeks after a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week, Edmonton Public Schools said in a news release Sunday evening.

In the past week, there have been 20 confirmed cases at M.E. LaZerte, resulting in about 300 students and 43 staff being asked to quarantine.

At J. Percy Page, there have been 13 confirmed cases, resulting in about 366 students and 17 staff members being asked to quarantine.

The two schools were contacting families on Sunday. The move impacts a total of about 2,000 students.

In-person learning is expected to resume on February 8.

This is the second time this school year that some students have made the switch.

In late fall, Alberta moved all students in Grades 7 to 12 to online learning as the province struggled to rein in a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools.

Those students moved to online learning on Nov. 30 while students in kindergarten to Grade 6 moved to online learning for the week after their winter break concluded.

On Monday, Jan. 11, all Alberta students who elected to continue in-person learning returned to their classrooms.

With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News