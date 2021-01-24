Alberta reports 24 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, including woman in her 40s

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported an additional 24 deaths related to COVID-19 and 463 cases of the virus in the province on Sunday.

The positive cases came from 10,237 new tests over a 24-hour period, giving a provincial positivity rate of 4.4 per cent.

The active case numbers in the province sat at 9,727 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations were down slightly, with 652 people in hospital — 111 of whom in intensive care.

We continue to see encouraging signs with the decline in active cases and hospitalizations. Let’s keep the momentum going and follow all public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19. (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 24, 2021

Sixteen of the 24 deaths were reported in the Edmonton zone:

A woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 90s and two women in their 80s not linked to an outbreak. Comorbidities were unknown in the case involving the man in his 70s and one of the women in her 80s, while the other three deaths involved comorbidities.

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Hospital whose death included comorbidities.

A man in his 50s linked to the outbreak at Salvation Army Stepping Stones supportive residence whose death did not involve comorbidities.

A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, both linked to the outbreak at Youville Home. Both had comorbidities.

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Laurier House Lynwood whose death included comorbidities.

A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 60s, both linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynwood. Both had comorbidities.

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Chartwell St. Albert Retirement Residence whose death included comorbidities.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, both linked to the outbreak at Jubilee Lodge Nursing Home. Both had comorbidities.

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Rivercrest Care Centre whose death included comorbidities.

Five deaths were reported in the North zone, all of which included comorbidities:

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre.

A woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, both linked to the outbreak at Grande Prairie Care Centre.

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lake Supportive Living.

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Edson Continuing Care Centre.

There were two deaths in the Calgary zone: a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Revera Edgemont and a woman in her 60s. Both cases included comorbidities.

A man in his 90s passed away in the Central zone. His death was linked to the outbreak at Seasons Camrose and included comorbidities.

According to the provincial numbers, a total of 99,047 Albertans received vaccine doses as of Jan. 23.

Alberta Health confirmed the province received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine last week. That shipment included 21,450 doses.

“With 96,500 doses of vaccine delivered, thousands of the most vulnerable seniors and health-care workers now have an extra layer of protection,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

On Thursday, Alberta’s top doctor reiterated the province would do its “utmost” to ensure “that every individual who’s received their first dose does get their second dose within the 42-day timeline. “If not, they’ll continue to be eligible and will receive it as soon as possible after that.” TWEET THIS

Hinshaw said Alberta was working with the federal government and other provinces to use current allocations “as wisely as possible.”