Vancouver police searching for 58-year-old man who may have dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who may have dementia.

Edward Cheney was last seen near Hastings and Main streets around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say his disappearance is out of character, and outreach workers are concerned about his safety.

Cheney is believed to be on foot.

He is described as Caucasian and six-foot-one with a medium build, blue eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black nylon track pants and a grey baseball cap. He was not believed to have a jacket with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.