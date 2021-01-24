Menu

News

Vancouver police searching for 58-year-old man who may have dementia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2021 8:00 pm
Edward Cheney was last seen near Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Edward Cheney was last seen near Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver on Thursday, Jan. 21. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who may have dementia.

Edward Cheney was last seen near Hastings and Main streets around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Virtual vigil held Sunday for missing Port Moody, B.C., woman

Police say his disappearance is out of character, and outreach workers are concerned about his safety.

Cheney is believed to be on foot.

He is described as Caucasian and six-foot-one with a medium build, blue eyes and grey hair.

Read more: Desperate plea from family of B.C. woman who has been missing for more than 3 months

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black nylon track pants and a grey baseball cap. He was not believed to have a jacket with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.

