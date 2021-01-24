Vancouver police searching for 58-year-old man who may have dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who may have dementia.
Edward Cheney was last seen near Hastings and Main streets around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say his disappearance is out of character, and outreach workers are concerned about his safety.
Cheney is believed to be on foot.
He is described as Caucasian and six-foot-one with a medium build, blue eyes and grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black nylon track pants and a grey baseball cap. He was not believed to have a jacket with him.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.
