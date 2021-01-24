Virtual vigil scheduled Sunday for missing Port Moody, B.C., woman

Send this page to someone via email

Family and supporters of a Port Moody, B.C., woman missing for nearly a week are holding a virtual vigil for her on Sunday.

Trina Hunt, 48, was last seen at her home in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood on Monday morning.

A massive community ground search was suspended Thursday, after it failed to turn up any sign of Hunt, though police continue to actively investigate.

Lorne Johnston, a former colleague and friend of Hunt’s, said supporters are being urged to take a selfie with a lit candle and post it on social media at 4:30 p.m. to support her and to raise awareness.

Vigil participants are using the hashtags #COMEHOMETRINA #FINDTRINAHUNT and #MISSINGPERSON.

“We’ve got to keep the search alive, we’ve got to keep looking. You have to be optimistic, I know she’s going to come home. We all love her,” he said.

Johnston described Hunt as a “diamond in the rough,” and said everyone who knows her is shocked something like this could happen to such a warm, outgoing person.

He added he was touched by the community’s efforts to help search for her.

“Keep searching, keep looking. That’s the main thing. Don’t give up.”

On Saturday, Port Moody police sought to quell rumours, stating that no one was in custody in the case.

That followed a brief statement on Friday suggesting that foul play was not a factor in Hunt’s disappearance.

“Trina’s family has been completely cooperative with our investigators and foul play is not suspected,” stated Sgt. Brad Sheridan. “We thank them for their support of our ongoing investigation.”

Police continue to ask for any video shot in the Heritage Mountain area on Jan. 18, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Hunt is described as five-foot-four and 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy, black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and purple shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.