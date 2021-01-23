Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey homeless shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a homeless shelter in Surrey.

Fraser Health says 24 clients and two staff have tested positive at the Surrey Emergency Response Centre, which opened last year.

According to a city announcement of its opening, the centre is referral-only and has 110 “safe spaces.”

The health authority says they are now screening staff and clients, and contact tracing is underway.

Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

There have been outbreaks at other homeless shelters in the region, including one at Portal Shelter in Surrey.

That outbreak was declared on January 4th.

At the time, Fraser Health had said 12 staff and 25 clients at the shelter had tested positive.

