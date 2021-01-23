Canada reports 146 more COVID-19 deaths as feds approve rapid PCR test

Send this page to someone via email

Another 5,124 cases of COVID-19 were identified in Canada Saturday as the federal government approved its first domestically-produced rapid PCR coronavirus test.

Saturday’s data pushed the national caseload to 742,531, of which over 658,000 patients have since recovered. Another 146 deaths were reported by provincial health jurisdictions as well, with the country’s death toll standing at 18,974.

The new cases paint a limited snapshot of the virus’ spread across the country however, as provinces like B.C. and P.E.I., as well as all the territories do not report new COVID-19 data on the weekend.

The rapid test, according to its developer Spartan Bioscience, is an on-site “point-of-care” kit made to be administered by health-care professionals.

A press release Saturday from the the company said that it was the first “truly mobile, rapid PCR test for COVID-19 for the Canadian market.”

Health Canada’s approval of the test also comes amid further warnings from the country’s top doctor, who said that the virus continued to strain health-care systems despite a decline in average daily case counts from several hard-hit areas.

3/3 Strong, consistent efforts are needed to sustain a downward trend in #COVID19 activity across 🇨🇦, to prevent more tragic outcomes and reduce opportunities for new virus variants to spread. YOU + #PublichHealth is still the way:https://t.co/w27G7rHASE — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) January 23, 2021

“As severe outcomes lag behind increased disease activity, we can expect to see ongoing heavy impacts on our healthcare system and health workforce for weeks to come,” said Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam in her Saturday statement.

“This situation continues to burden local healthcare resources, particularly in areas where infection rates are highest.”

Tam also made a plea to Canadians to continue to follow more stringent and consistent efforts to “sustain a downward trend” in new case counts, as well as to potentially prevent the creation of new virus variants.

“Unless we continue the hard work to suppress COVID-19 activity across Canada, there is a risk that more transmissible virus variants could take hold or even replace less transmissible variants, which could result in a significant and difficult to control acceleration of spread,” wrote Tam.

Tam’s warning comes as health officials in Ontario confirmed Saturday that the new U.K. coronavirus variant, which is believed to be more contagious, was found at an outbreak in a long-term care home in Barrie.

Ontario registered another 2,359 coronavirus infections on Saturday, as well as 52 more deaths. The province has now overtaken Quebec with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total caseload of 252,585.

Quebec reported another 1,685 cases on Saturday, raising its total caseload to 252,176. The province, which announced another 76 fatalities, still maintains the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths with a total of 9,437.

Alberta added another 573 cases on Saturday, pushing its total infections to 120,330. Another 13 deaths were recorded in the province.

Saskatchewan added another 274 cases and three more deaths, while Manitoba recorded 216 more cases and three deaths as well.

In Atlantic Canada, only New Brunswick reported new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with an additional 17.

Worldwide, cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise with a total of 98,529,000 infections so far, according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 2,115,124 people have since died from contracting the virus, with the U.S., Brazil and India continuing to lead in both cases and deaths.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson