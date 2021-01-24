‘It’s like a miracle’: Prince Albert, Sask., teen recovering in RUH after being hit by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Those who know Morgan Miller will tell you he goes out of his way to help those who need it the most.

Morgan’s father Brendan says the 17-year-old was doing exactly that on Jan. 14 near Neuanlage, Sask., on Highway 11. Heading home to Prince Albert from Saskatoon, he had pulled over to help a fellow motorist who had become stuck in the ditch.

It was during that time when Morgan was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He was airlifted to Royal University Hospital (RUH) by STARS ambulance where he is currently recovering from several broken bones and severe bruising.

His father says he is incredibly thankful for everything to all the first responders, nurses and STARS for the work they have put into getting Morgan back to full-health.

“(It’s been nine days) after being hit by a car, we are so happy, it’s unbelievable,” Brendan said.

“He was in an induced coma for the first four days. (On Friday) he was able to eat a raspberry and a slice of a mandarin orange.”

Brendan says he calls Morgan a good samaritan. If anyone needs help he is willing to offer it, always.

“It’s very rare we pass someone on the highway and he is not asking to stop and help them (if need be.)”

Highway conditions were not ideal on that day, a snow and wind storm the day before caused a number of closures on several western and southern Saskatchewan including the areas around Regina, Moose Jaw, Kindersley and Rosetown. According to the highway hotline, travel was not recommended on nearly all Saskatchewan roads.

SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy says it’s important for drivers to take the necessary precautions when going to travel in wintertime. Reducing your speed to 60 km/h is a must when passing emergency personal with flashing lights and tow trucks.

“It’s very important to stay alert and be aware of what is coming up,” McMurchy said. “Take care of your fellow motorists (and pedestrians helping others out).”

Brendan says there has been an outpour of support from family, friends, and many others. A relative even started a GoFundMe page for Morgan. He adds the donations raised from that will go to STARS Ambulance.

“The gestures that are coming from so many people are part of the reason that (Morgan) has come so far so fast,” Brendan said. “It’s spectacular.”

Morgan’s dad says Friday was the first day he was this alert, calling family, friends, standing up, knowing his surroundings.

“It’s a bloody miracle.”

Brendan says Rosthern RCMP continue to investigate the incident. There is no word on any charges against the driver of the vehicle that hit Morgan.

