Crime

Police investigate after tow trucks reportedly shot at twice along Highway 401 in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say an investigation is underway after reports that tow trucks were allegedly shot at in two separate incidents along Highway 401.

Police tweeted about the first shooting along westbound Highway 401 near Avenue Road at around midnight on Thursday.

Investigators said two tow trucks were pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway approaching Bathurst Street.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Read more: 20 people charged in connection with tow truck turf wars across GTA

Shortly after, police tweeted about a second shooting along Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

Police said officers found evidence of gunfire after several shell casings were found in the area.

There were no reported injuries or victims, police said.

Toronto police said the Ontario Provincial Police were on scene and are still investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

