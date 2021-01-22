Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP looking for suspect in road rage incident that ended with a stabbing

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 12:58 pm
The suspect is described as white, 18-20 years of age, heavy set, 5 foot 9 inches tall and was wearing black basketball shorts.
RCMP

The RCMP are looking for a second suspect following a fight in Lower Sackville on Jan. 20 that resulted in a man being stabbed.

Police said they were called to the incident at 4:30 p.m. where an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles on Old Sackville Road was taking place.

“The investigation determined that there were two people in each vehicle involved in the incident that was the result of road rage from tailgating,” police said in a press release.

READ MORE: Judge expected to hand down bail decision at William Sandeson hearing

According to authorities, the two suspects in one of the vehicles left the scene before police arrived.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Dartmouth, was transported to hospital by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger was not injured.

Police said one man later turned himself in and has been released pending further investigation.

N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator

Police are now looking for the second man involved. He is described as white, 18-20 years of age, heavy set, five-foot-nine-inches tall and was wearing black basketball shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

