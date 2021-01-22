Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, has scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The media availability comes hours before strict, province-wide public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 are set to expire.

The orders, which have put tight restrictions on non-essential store openings and social gatherings, have been in place since mid-November.

On Thursday, as 198 new cases and five new deaths were reported, the province said it will ease some of the restrictions in southern and central areas as case numbers continue to slowly drop.

Starting Saturday, non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen at 25 per cent capacity. Since November, they have been limited to delivery or curbside pickup service.

Hair salons, barbershops and some personal health services such as reflexology can restart as well.

A ban on social visits inside private homes is also being eased. Households will be allowed to designate two people who will be allowed to visit indoors. Up to five people can visit outdoors.

The changes, which will last at least three weeks, are not being made in the northern health region, where outbreaks in isolated communities have caused a spike in case numbers in recent weeks.

Since March, 793 Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and the province has reported 28,089 cases of the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

