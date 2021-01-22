Menu

Money

Retail sales climbed 1.3% in November on Black Friday shopping

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2021 10:11 am
Managing holiday debt, especially in 2020, might feel stressful and overwhelming. Kim Smith spoke with Mark Kalinowski, a financial educator in Calgary, for tips on how to pay off debt and get the budget back on track – Dec 27, 2020

Statistics Canada says retail sales climbed 1.3 per cent to $55.2 billion in November, rising for the seventh straight month as Black Friday boosted online shopping.

But the agency’s unofficial early estimate suggests that retailers saw sales fall 2.6 per cent in December, at the height of the holiday shopping season.

READ MORE: More than 200K small businesses could close permanently amid pandemic: CFIB

Statistics Canada says shoppers began gift buying early online to avoid shipping delays and take advantage of Black Friday promotions.

Dealing with debt and organizing finances for 2021 – Jan 14, 2021

The agency says retail e-commerce sales for November were up 75.9 per cent from the same month a year earlier.

Food and beverage store sales were also up 5.9 per cent in November, even as about three per cent of all retailers were closed at some point in the month as restrictions tightened amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Thinking of taking on more debt? How to DIY your own financial stress test

Sales at auto parts dealers fell in November for the first time since April, as truck sales declined four per cent from November 2019, and passenger car sales tumbled 20.5 per cent compared with the same month last year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
