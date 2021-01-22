Calgary councillor Evan Woolley not seeking re-election in Ward 8

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley has announced he will not be seeking re-election in Calgary’s 2021 municipal election.

Woolley took to Twitter on Friday to release a statement in which he said he is immensely grateful he was given the opportunity to serve the people in his ward, but has decided not to run in the fall election.

Woolley was first elected in 2013 at the age of 32, and then re-elected in October 2017.

“My decision to step back from public life has not come easily,” Woolley said. “When I was elected, the politics of hope and courage were at the fore, and my work as a councillor has been tremendously rewarding.”

Woolley went on to explain that over the span of a single year, he lost his brother to a fentanyl overdose and his mom to brain cancer — with his son born in between both tragedies.

“There were many hours to reflect on my life, and my family,” Wooley said.

“We are, each one of us, afforded only one life, and I want to live mine to the fullest.” Tweet This

Woolley said he is “keen” to return to the private sector and will continue to build his hometown as a citizen and community member.

“Over the last seven years we have accomplished more than I thought possible,” Woolley said.

“During my two terms as councillor, I became the opposite of what I first expected: I am less cynical about the potential of politics. I am more hopeful for how public service can help build our city. And I believe, more than ever, in the impact citizens can make by showing up and doing the work.

“Calgary is an outstanding place with a bright future,” he said. “There is still so much work to do in the months ahead, and I intend to do it with the same grit and courage I hope I have shown thus far.”

Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison announced on Friday he will be seeking re-election.

Councillors Sean Chu and Diane Colley-Urquhart had previously announced they too would be in seeking re-election in their respective wards.

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 18.