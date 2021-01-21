Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 180 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a jump in the city’s COVID-19 death toll on Thursday and a spike in the number of new daily coronavirus cases.

The local public health unit reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily total so far this week.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases rose to 111 per day as of Thursday, up slightly from the day before.

There have now been 12,674 cases of the coronavirus locally since the start of the pandemic, with 1,056 of those cases currently considered active.

OPH also reported six new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 415.

There are currently 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to OPH’s dashboard, with seven such patients in the intensive care unit.

Four new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Thursday, raising the number of ongoing outbreaks to 44.

