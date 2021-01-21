Sask. RCMP launch homicide investigation after body found in burned-out home

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in an abandoned house after a fire.

Police said they were called to the home, roughly 30 kilometres north of North Battleford, Tuesday night.

Human remains were found in the burned-out building once it could be examined, police said.

The gender and identity of the deceased are not yet known.

The RCMP said that the investigation is at an early stage and that police are seeking help from the public.

They are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area of the junctions of highways 687 and 378 between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 to contact investigators at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

