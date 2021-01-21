Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

New ‘shadow pandemic’: How COVID-19 has contributed to a surge in eating disorders in young children

While the entire world is grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors and mental health experts are shedding light on what they’re calling a new “shadow pandemic” — a surge in eating disorders in young people.

According to SickKids Hospital, social isolation and limits on extra-curricular activities caused by the pandemic are taking a toll on young people, with the hospital seeing children as young as nine and 10 being diagnosed with an eating disorder (ED).

“Social isolation, a lack of routine, being disconnected from their peers, increased social media and exposure to all kinds of messages like fat-phobic messages … all of these things are contributing to the surge,” said Katzman, adding it’s not only an issue being seen in Toronto but across Ontario and Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported a total of 2,632 new cases on Thursday.

Of those:

897 were in Toronto

412 were in Peel Region

245 were in York Region

92 were in Durham Region

52 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,632 new coronavirus cases, 46 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,632 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 247,564.

The government noted that the technical issues from Toronto Public Health are now resolved, with 102 cases added to Thursday’s total.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,614 after 46 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,990 from the previous day. The government said 70,256 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,256 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 17 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 251 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,441 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,185 active cases among staff — down by 56 cases and down by 38 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.