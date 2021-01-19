21 bricks of cocaine found hidden in banana shipments: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna RCMP international drug investigation has now concluded, in which over 20 kg of cocaine were found inside two banana shipments.

The discovery happened on Feb. 24, 2019, when two separate grocery stores both found what they believed to be large bricks of illicit drugs.

The first discovery was at a Kelowna grocery store, when staff found 12 large bricks of drugs hidden in their banana shipment.

“The packages, which weighed approximately one kilogram each, were seized by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Kelowna for further investigation into its origins and intended destination,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Nosewothy.

“Later that day, West Kelowna RCMP also received a call from a grocer after they reportedly uncovered what they believed to be suspected drugs in their banana shipment.”

Nine additional kilograms of cocaine were found at the second West Kelowna grocery store.

“The drug section of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit worked collaboratively with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) to determine that these shipments originated in Colombia,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll, of the Kelowna RCMP Drug Section.

“Our investigation leads us to believe these illicit drugs were not meant to end up in the Central Okanagan, and arrived here in the Okanagan Valley as a result of a missed pickup at some point along the way.”

Police experts estimate the two shipments would have introduced upwards of around 800,00 doses of crack cocaine into the Canadian illicit drug market.

