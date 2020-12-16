Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cocaine, fentanyl, meth, money seized in Grand Forks, B.C., drug bust

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 1:58 pm
RCMP say three people were arrested without incident, and that suspected heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and methamphetamine being seized in the drug bust.
RCMP say three people were arrested without incident, and that suspected heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and methamphetamine being seized in the drug bust. File / Global News

Police in Grand Forks, B.C., say a substantial amount of drugs and cash were seized during a search warrant last week.

According to police, officers executed the drug bust on the morning of Dec. 11, along the 7500 block of 2nd Street.

RCMP say three people were arrested without incident, and that a search of the home resulted in suspected heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and methamphetamine being seized, along with a large amount of money.

Read more: RCMP seize 9.8 pounds of cocaine in North Battleford, Sask. drug bust

“This was a significant drug seizure for the community that will have a large impact on the drug trafficking that is happening in Grand Forks,” said RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“We continue to advance our drug investigations and have no plans on slowing down anytime soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the three people were released from custody with expected court dates, adding the investigation remains active and that material will be forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment.

Click to play video 'More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust' More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust
More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust – Nov 5, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPFentanylCocaineDrug BustMethMethamphetamineGrand ForksGrand Forks RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers