Cocaine, fentanyl, meth, money seized in Grand Forks, B.C., drug bust

Police in Grand Forks, B.C., say a substantial amount of drugs and cash were seized during a search warrant last week.

According to police, officers executed the drug bust on the morning of Dec. 11, along the 7500 block of 2nd Street.

RCMP say three people were arrested without incident, and that a search of the home resulted in suspected heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and methamphetamine being seized, along with a large amount of money.

“This was a significant drug seizure for the community that will have a large impact on the drug trafficking that is happening in Grand Forks,” said RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“We continue to advance our drug investigations and have no plans on slowing down anytime soon.”

Police say the three people were released from custody with expected court dates, adding the investigation remains active and that material will be forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment.

