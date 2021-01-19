Ottawa bus driver on LRT replacement route tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Another OC Transpo bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city said in a memo Tuesday.

The driver in question last worked on Jan. 15, the memo indicated, which makes Jan. 13-15 the key dates for possible transmission of the virus.

The driver did not work on Jan. 14 and drove route No. 2 — replacement service for the Trillium Line light-rail transit while the track is under construction — on the other two days.

On Jan. 13, the driver worked the route between Bayview and South Keys stations from 3:10 p.m. to 11:53 p.m.; on Jan. 15, the driver worked the same route between 3:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health is conducting contact tracing efforts to follow up with family, friends, coworkers and anyone else who might have had close contact with the employee.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Any transit user concerned about a possible exposure can contact OPH at 613-580-6744.

A full rundown of affected trips is listed below.

Jan. 13, 2021 — Bus #6675

Route 2 Bayview Station 3:42 p.m. to South Keys Station 4:14 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 4:27 p.m. to Bayview Station 4:57 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 5:02 p.m. to South Keys Station 5:34 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 5:41 p.m. to Bayview Station 6:11 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 6:18 p.m. to South Keys Station 6:45 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 7:03 p.m. to Bayview Station 7:30 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 7:32 p.m. to South Keys Station 7:59 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 8:14 p.m. to Bayview Station 8:41 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 8:43 p.m. to South Keys Station 9:10 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 9:26 p.m. to Bayview Station 9:53 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 9:55 p.m. to South Keys Station 10:22 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 10:38 p.m. to Bayview Station 11:05 p.m.

Jan, 15, 2021 — Bus #6547

Route 2 Bayview Station 3:42 p.m. to South Keys Station 4:14 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 4:27 p.m. to Bayview Station 4:57 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 5:02 p.m. to South Keys Station 5:34 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 5:41 p.m. to Bayview Station 6:11 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 6:18 p.m. to South Keys Station 6:45 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 7:03 p.m. to Bayview Station 7:30 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 7:32 p.m. to South Keys Station 7:59 p.m.

Route 2 South Keys Station 8:14 p.m. to Bayview Station 8:41 p.m.

Route 2 Bayview Station 8:43 p.m. to South Keys Station 9:10 p.m.

0:29 Manor Village residents rally to save homes from Ottawa LRT ‘demoviction’ Manor Village residents rally to save homes from Ottawa LRT ‘demoviction’ – Oct 30, 2020