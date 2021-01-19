Menu

Ottawa bus driver on LRT replacement route tests positive for coronavirus

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 4:28 pm
OC Transpo says one of its drivers has tested positive for the coronavirus. Anyone concerned about exposure can contact Ottawa Public Health.
OC Transpo says one of its drivers has tested positive for the coronavirus. Anyone concerned about exposure can contact Ottawa Public Health. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Another OC Transpo bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city said in a memo Tuesday.

The driver in question last worked on Jan. 15, the memo indicated, which makes Jan. 13-15 the key dates for possible transmission of the virus.

The driver did not work on Jan. 14 and drove route No. 2 — replacement service for the Trillium Line light-rail transit while the track is under construction — on the other two days.

Read more: TSB not flagging any safety issues on Ottawa LRT despite wheel cracks, says OC Transpo head

On Jan. 13, the driver worked the route between Bayview and South Keys stations from 3:10 p.m. to 11:53 p.m.; on Jan. 15, the driver worked the same route between 3:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health is conducting contact tracing efforts to follow up with family, friends, coworkers and anyone else who might have had close contact with the employee.

Any transit user concerned about a possible exposure can contact OPH at 613-580-6744.

A full rundown of affected trips is listed below.

Jan. 13, 2021 — Bus #6675

  • Route 2 Bayview Station 3:42 p.m. to South Keys Station 4:14 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 4:27 p.m. to Bayview Station 4:57 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 5:02 p.m. to South Keys Station 5:34 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 5:41 p.m. to Bayview Station 6:11 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 6:18 p.m. to South Keys Station 6:45 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 7:03 p.m. to Bayview Station 7:30 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 7:32 p.m. to South Keys Station 7:59 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 8:14 p.m. to Bayview Station 8:41 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 8:43 p.m. to South Keys Station 9:10 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 9:26 p.m. to Bayview Station 9:53 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 9:55 p.m. to South Keys Station 10:22 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 10:38 p.m. to Bayview Station 11:05 p.m.

Jan, 15, 2021 — Bus #6547

  • Route 2 Bayview Station 3:42 p.m. to South Keys Station 4:14 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 4:27 p.m. to Bayview Station 4:57 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 5:02 p.m. to South Keys Station 5:34 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 5:41 p.m. to Bayview Station 6:11 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 6:18 p.m. to South Keys Station 6:45 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 7:03 p.m. to Bayview Station 7:30 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 7:32 p.m. to South Keys Station 7:59 p.m.
  • Route 2 South Keys Station 8:14 p.m. to Bayview Station 8:41 p.m.
  • Route 2 Bayview Station 8:43 p.m. to South Keys Station 9:10 p.m.
