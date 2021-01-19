Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases are down from Monday’s 906 to 824 as of Tuesday.

There have been 8,290 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton over the past year and 224 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The four new deaths were three people in their 80s and one person in their 50s.

The city reported just one new outbreak at Maxwell’s Retirement Home on Bay Street tied to two cases involving a patient and a worker.

Five outbreaks were declared over on Tuesday at a pair of Hatts Off Group Homes, as well as the Good Shepherd Centre, Baycoat and the short stay medicine unit at the Hamilton general hospital.

There are 40 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 18, which includes 27 institutions, six community agencies, four workplaces and three daycares.

There are 113 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Halton Region reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Halton Region reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and three new deaths.

Two of the deaths are from Milton, with one at the Allendale long-term care home, and the other in Burlington.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Halton is now at 146.

Public health has recorded 7,639 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The region’s active cases went up by a single case on Tuesday to 439 from the 438 reported on Monday. Burlington has 131 active cases, Halton Hills has 51, Milton 132 and Oakville 125.

Halton reported no new institutional outbreaks on Tuesday, but closed two in Burlington at the Chartwell Lakeshore retirement home and Maple Villa LTCH.

Halton has 36 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 106 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The additions bumped the region’s active cases to 1,854 compared to the 1,750 reported on Monday.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,797 total positive cases and 223 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 53 active outbreaks, 31 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and eight in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

There have been 166 coronavirus cases among recent outbreaks at several units of the Greater Niagara general site. Fourteen people have died in the five surges at the hospital. There are currently 10 active cases in the three remaining outbreaks.

Three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 38 cases. There is currently 23 active cases in two inpatient units and in the emergency department as of Tuesday.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 14 patients. The hospital has 11 active cases as of Jan. 19.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge, which has had 243 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 31 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just one active case as of Tuesday.

The agency says 79 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations complete at LTCHs

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region saw active cases jump on Tuesday to 172 from the 139 reported on Monday.

The region has now had 1,237 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths on Tuesday. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has six outbreaks which also include Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Public health says the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff at all long-term care homes in the region was completed as of Monday.

Vaccinations have begun at area retirement homes and are expected to be complete on Wednesday, the HNHU says.

Brant County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,268 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 6 new cases on Tuesday.

The region’s active cases dropped for a fourth straight day from 91 on Monday to 76 on Tuesday. Four people are in hospital for COVID-19.

Brant now has just two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

Public health says over 1,600 people have been vaccinated against the virus at 12 of 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Clinics at the six remaining homes are expected at the end of the week.

Word of a slow-down with Pfizer vaccine shipments from Europe will likely mean a delay in vaccinations for health-care workers as well as those in Indigenous and chronic home populations, according to acting medical officer Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke.

But not for long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers.

“There will be no cancelled appointments or shortages for those in this group and there will be no need to hold back second doses based on our anticipated supply,” Urbantke said in a statement on Tuesday.

