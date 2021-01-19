Saskatchewan to provide COVID-19 update live on Global News website at 3 p.m.

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is providing a COVID-19 update during a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will join Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer.

On Monday, the province announced the death of four more people who had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 219.

Health officials also said there were 290 new cases on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 20,562 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 291. This is Saskatchewan’s lowest average since Jan. 10, when it was 290.

The province said a total of 22,618 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.

1:33 COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29 COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29

— with files from Thomas Pillar.

