Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan to provide COVID-19 update live on Global News website at 3 p.m.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 2:12 pm
The province is providing a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday which is being live-streamed on Saskatchewan's Global News websites.
The province is providing a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday which is being live-streamed on Saskatchewan's Global News websites. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is providing a COVID-19 update during a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will join Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer.

Read more: 7-day average of new coronavirus infections below 300 as Saskatchewan adds 4 deaths

On Monday, the province announced the death of four more people who had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 219.

Health officials also said there were 290 new cases on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 20,562 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

Read more: Pandemic housing boom means affordability is no longer just a big-city problem

Story continues below advertisement

The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 291. This is Saskatchewan’s lowest average since Jan. 10, when it was 290.

Trending Stories

The province said a total of 22,618 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29' COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29
COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29

— with files from Thomas Pillar.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewansaskatchewan covid-19Scott MoeSaskatchewan Governmentregina coronavirusCOVID-19 updateSaskatoon COVID-19Sask COVID-19sask coronavirusDr. Saqib Shahab
Flyers
More weekly flyers