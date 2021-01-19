Quebec reports 1,386 new cases, 55 deaths linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,386 new cases and 55 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

The caseload has reached 245,734, while recoveries have topped 217,575. The death toll stands at 9,142.

Hospitalizations rose by nine to 1,500. Of those patients, 212 are in intensive care, a drop of five from the previous day.

The province provided 20,412 tests on Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available. So far, more than 5.4 million tests have been given.

Health Minister Christian Dubé called on Quebecers to remain prudent even if the daily tally of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday is lower compared to previous weeks.

“We must continue our efforts if we want to improve the situation in our hospitals, which is still worrying,” he wrote on social media.