Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 1,386 new cases, 55 deaths linked to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen' Coronavirus: More students signing up for homeschooling as Quebec high schools reopen
As high schools across the province reopened on Monday for in-person classes, many parents have decided not to send their children back to school and have registered their children for homeschooling.

Quebec is reporting 1,386 new cases and 55 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

The caseload has reached 245,734, while recoveries have topped 217,575. The death toll stands at 9,142.

Hospitalizations rose by nine to 1,500. Of those patients, 212 are in intensive care, a drop of five from the previous day.

Read more: Quebec changes coronavirus vaccine rollout plan amid Pfizer delivery delays

The province provided 20,412 tests on Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available. So far, more than 5.4 million tests have been given.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health Minister Christian Dubé called on Quebecers to remain prudent even if the daily tally of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday is lower compared to previous weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must continue our efforts if we want to improve the situation in our hospitals, which is still worrying,” he wrote on social media.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers