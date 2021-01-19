Coronavirus surge puts Montreal shelter with supervised alcohol consumption on hold

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot project to provide a supervised alcohol consumption service for Montrealers experiencing homelessness has been put on hold as the second novel coronavirus wave continues in the city.

A spokesperson for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS), the local health authority, said Tuesday the plan is suspended due to “the rise of COVID cases and high community transmission.”

“We had to rearrange the former Royal Victoria to add another red zone for homeless people with positive cases,” Eric Forest told Global News.

The centre was expected to open this month in Montreal. So-called wet shelters permit clients to consume alcohol under supervision, with the aim of gradually reducing their dependence on alcohol.

In Montreal, the Open Door is the only drop-in centre that currently also operates as a wet shelter but it has been forced to close at 9:30 p.m. due to public health directives following an outbreak of COVID-19. Quebec’s coroner’s office is investigating after a man who was homeless was found dead inside a portable toilet near the centre.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says she is in favour of supervised alcohol consumption and is disappointed to learn the pilot project for the old hospital has been shelved for now.

“The Royal Victoria now is only for the medical trajectory, right? I’m not happy about this. Of course not,” she said.

The decision to put the centre on hold comes as local organizations dedicated to fighting homelessness have sounded the alarm over the growing number of COVID-19 cases among people who live on the street and the workers who help them.

Last week, public health announced vaccines are on the way for Montreal’s homeless population after shelters called on the province to protect them.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and Olivia O’Malley

