Nova Scotia man appeals revocation of personalized licence plate bearing surname

An Appeal Court hearing is underway for a Nova Scotia man fighting the province’s decision to revoke a personalized licence plate that bears his surname – Grabher.

Lorne Grabher, who is being represented by the Calgary-based Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, maintains the province infringed on his freedom of expression.

However in a ruling issued last January, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said that constitutionally protected freedom does not extend to government-owned licence plates.

Grabher’s Nova Scotia plate, which he had for nearly 30 years, was revoked by the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles in 2016 after it received a complaint saying the sign promoted hatred toward women.

His lawyer, Jay Cameron, has previously said the decision to revoke the plate was an example of arbitrary and capricious censorship and a threat to freedom of expression.

In her 2020 ruling, Justice Darlene Jamieson decided that licence plates are not “public spaces” with a history of free expression, adding the registrar recalled the plate because it could be interpreted as a socially unacceptable statement without the benefit of further context that isn’t provided on licence plates.