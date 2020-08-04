Nova Scotians can now renew their driver’s licence online

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Tuesday that Nova Scotains will now be able to renew regular driver, motorcycle and farm tractor licences through an online service.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives, Nova Scotians have been provided different ways to access services while following new public health protocols to help keep themselves and others healthy and safe,” said Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab, in a news release.

According to the province, drivers can use the new service if they:

Have a licence that expires on or before Dec. 31

Do not have outstanding fines or suspensions

Have not recently changed their address online or do not need to change their address

Have a regular (Class 5), motorcycle (Class 6) and farm tractor (Class 8)

Individuals who use the online service will receive an electronic and printable renewal confirmation so they are able to drive with the expiring licence until a new card arrives in the mail, the province says.

Licences can also still be renewed at Access Nova Scotia centres by calling to make an appointment, according to the release.