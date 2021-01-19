Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with fraud after attempting to cash fraudulent cheque: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 10:04 am
A Peterborough man is accused of attempting to cash a fraudulent cheque.
A Peterborough man is accused of attempting to cash a fraudulent cheque. File / Global News

A Peterborough man is facing fraud charges after an incident at a bank on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a downtown bank because two people were reportedly trying to cash a fraudulent cheque. Police determined that the cheque had been taken without consent.

Max Murphy, 23, was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and failing to comply with an undertaking to notify police within 24 hours of a change in address.

Read more: Cobourg police warn of counterfeit $100 bills

Police also say that on Jan. 6, Murphy cashed a cheque at an ATM. Police allege the cheque was part of a cheque book that had been reported stolen in December, police said.

He was additionally charged with fraud under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Murphy was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 3.

Click to play video 'Credit card fraud made easy' Credit card fraud made easy
