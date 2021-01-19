Peterborough man charged with fraud after attempting to cash fraudulent cheque: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing fraud charges after an incident at a bank on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a downtown bank because two people were reportedly trying to cash a fraudulent cheque. Police determined that the cheque had been taken without consent.

Max Murphy, 23, was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and failing to comply with an undertaking to notify police within 24 hours of a change in address.

Police also say that on Jan. 6, Murphy cashed a cheque at an ATM. Police allege the cheque was part of a cheque book that had been reported stolen in December, police said.

He was additionally charged with fraud under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Murphy was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 3.

