Cobourg police warn of counterfeit $100 bills

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating several incidents involving fake $100 Canadian bills.

The Cobourg Police Service says that over the last week, the counterfeit bills have been used at businesses in Cobourg’s north end.

“The $100 bills appear to be of poor quality, and those in possession of the bills may not be aware the money is fake,” police said Monday.

Cobourg Police Service

Police are asking members of the public and business owners to check all bills before accepting them. They also request that local businesses check their cash registers or floats for any counterfeit money that they may have received.

If you locate any suspected counterfeit money, contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

Back in November 2020, Peterborough Police Service also investigated several incidents in the fall involving counterfeit $100 bills.