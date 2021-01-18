Alberta reports 474 new COVID-19 infections as select businesses reopen

Dr. Deena Hinshaw stressed that Alberta is “not out of the woods yet” when it comes to COVID-19, as select businesses in the province reopened Monday thanks to easing of restrictions.

Hinshaw reported 474 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, from roughly 8,500 tests.

A total of 739 people were being treated in hospital as of Monday, with 120 in intensive care. Hinshaw said that is a drastic difference compared to three months ago on Oct. 18, when just 120 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Eleven people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to Alberta Health.

In the Calgary Zone, four more deaths were linked to the outbreak at Agecare Walden Heights, including a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. All cases included comorbidities.

A man in his 80s, linked to the outbreak at Carewest George Boyack in the Calgary Zone also died. This case included comorbidities.

Three deaths in the Edmonton Zone were linked to outbreaks at various care facilities. A woman in her 80s linked to the Chartwell Heritage Valley outbreak died, a woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at the Royal Alexandra Hospital died and a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood died. All three cases included comorbidities.

Two other people in the Edmonton Zone, a man his 80s and a man in his 50s also died. Both cases included comorbidities.

A woman in her 60s linked to the Prairie Lakes Supportive Living in the North zone also died. Alberta Health said comorbidities of that case were not known.

