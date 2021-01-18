Menu

Crime

Manitoba’s IIU investigating 2 allegations RCMP officer caught speeding on the job

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 4:59 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating a Mountie for an alleged driving offence — the second IIU probe into allegations an RCMP officer was caught speeding in less than a week.

The Independent Investigation Unit said in the latest case an officer was on duty and behind the wheel of a police vehicle on Jan. 8.

It’s alleged the officer was driving recklessly and at an excessive speed while on Highway 83.

The investigation unit said Monday that it decided it’s in the public interest to look into the matter.

The probe comes after the IIU announced a similar investigation Friday.

In that case, the IIU said an officer was on duty and behind the wheel of a police cruiser when they were allegedly seen driving at an excessive speed on Highway 59 between Niverville and St. Pierre-Jolys on Jan. 11.

In both cases, the IIU said the officer faces allegations of “operating a police vehicle at excessive speed without lawful justification to do so.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMPSpeedingIIUIndependent Investigation Unit Of ManitobaNivervilleSt. Pierre-JolysRCMP speeding
