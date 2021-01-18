Manitoba’s IIU investigating 2 allegations RCMP officer caught speeding on the job

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating a Mountie for an alleged driving offence — the second IIU probe into allegations an RCMP officer was caught speeding in less than a week.

The Independent Investigation Unit said in the latest case an officer was on duty and behind the wheel of a police vehicle on Jan. 8.

It’s alleged the officer was driving recklessly and at an excessive speed while on Highway 83.

The investigation unit said Monday that it decided it’s in the public interest to look into the matter.

The probe comes after the IIU announced a similar investigation Friday.

In that case, the IIU said an officer was on duty and behind the wheel of a police cruiser when they were allegedly seen driving at an excessive speed on Highway 59 between Niverville and St. Pierre-Jolys on Jan. 11.

In both cases, the IIU said the officer faces allegations of “operating a police vehicle at excessive speed without lawful justification to do so.”

–With files from The Canadian Press