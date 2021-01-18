Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario patients to be ranked for life-saving care should ICUs become full

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Critically ill patients flown to other regions due to ICU bed shortage' Coronavirus: Critically ill patients flown to other regions due to ICU bed shortage
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is grappling with more than 400 COVID-positive patients in intensive care units. The hardest hit area is Toronto. Doctors are concerned the province could be at full capacity by February. As Morganne Campbell reports, some patients are being flown out of the GTA due to current strain.

Hospitals in Ontario have received a triage protocol that lays out the criteria to be used if intensive care units fill up and medical resources are scarce.

The memo by the province’s critical care COVID-19 command centre says patients will be scored on a short-term mortality risk assessment that assigns a percentage to the odds a patient will live a year.

Read more: Toronto hospital capacity crunch prompts pediatric transfers to SickKids to make space

It says patients who have a high likelihood of dying within a year will be lower priority and may not receive treatment at all if ICUs are full.

The document also says random selection for life-saving care could also be used if there is no difference in score when ICUs are overwhelmed.

Read more: Ontario hospitals told to prepare for out-of-region patients amid rising coronavirus cases

The province warned last week that ICUs could be full by mid-February.

Several ICUs in Toronto-area hospitals are already transferring patients to other hospitals to help ease the burden.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
