Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, death at long-term care home

Hamilton reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one coronavirus-related death tied to a long-term care home (LTCH) outbreak.

The city’s total number of active cases are up on Monday to 906 from 879 reported on Sunday.

There have been 8,219 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton over the past year and 220 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The latest death was a person over 80 at the Grace Villa retirement home, which is in the midst of the largest ongoing outbreak in the city.

The home has had 234 total cases which include 144 residents and 88 staff from the outbreak that started on Nov. 25. The home has had 44 deaths in the surge.

The city reported three new outbreaks on Monday at Fan-Tastic Scholars Child Learning Centre on Main Street East (two staff cases), Capability Support Services Thrive Group on the Mountain and an additional outbreak on the second floor of the Satellite Health Facility in downtown

The facility at Effort Square already has an outbreak on the fourth floor involving 24 patients and 21 staff members.

An outbreak at the VON community clinic on Victoria Avenue was declared over Sunday.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says although the city’s weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 is down as of Monday, the spike in reported outbreaks across the city over the last week is of concern.

“It is by no means yet a reason to celebrate or a reason to think that we should change our course in any sort of way,” Richardson said in an update on Monday.

“We have had these small waves in the past where you have a slight decline and then, unfortunately, we have seen increases, and so we want to see trends over a longer period of time than we have at current.”

Richardson also said public health has caught up on a recent backlog of cases and that numbers reported Monday were accurate, particularly with active cases.

There are 42 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 18, which includes 27 institutions, nine community agencies, five workplaces and three daycares.

There are 110 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Halton Region reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Public health has recorded 7,564 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The region’s active cases have dropped for the third consecutive day from 459 as of Sunday to 438 on Monday. Burlington has 128 active cases, Halton Hills has 50, Milton 131 and Oakville 129.

Halton reported a new outbreak at the Billings Court LTCH in Burlington, the fourth the facility has had since the pandemic began. The home has just one COVID-19 case in the latest outbreak.

Halton has 38 total outbreaks, 16 of them institutional.

The region reported no new deaths on Monday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths since last March remains at 143.

Niagara Region reports 135 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 6 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and six more coronavirus-related deaths.

The region now has 223 deaths since the pandemic began, and active cases increased from 1,696 active cases as of Sunday to 1,750 on Monday.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,691 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has 53 active outbreaks, 28 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including eight in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

There have been 166 coronavirus cases in four outbreaks among units at the Greater Niagara general site. Fourteen people have died in five of the hospital’s outbreaks. There are currently 25 active cases in the four remaining outbreaks.

Three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 28 cases. There is currently 17 active cases in two inpatient units and in the emergency department as of Sunday.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 16 patients. The hospital has 13 active cases as of Jan. 18.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge, which has had 243 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 5 active cases as of Sunday.

The agency says 79 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has 139 active cases as of Jan. 18 and 1,202 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths on Monday. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

There were two new outbreaks reported over the last couple of days at Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville and the nursing home in Norfolk General. Both surges involve a single case among one staff member.

The region has six outbreaks which also include Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

An outbreak at the Delhi LTCH was declared over on Sunday.

Brant County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,263 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 7 new cases on Monday.

The region’s active cases dropped for a third straight day from 100 on Sunday to 91 on Monday. One person is in hospital for COVID-19.

Brant now has just two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.