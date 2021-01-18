Coronavirus: Ontario to receive larger doses of Pfizer vaccine in late-February, early-March amid delays
When asked about the delay in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Ontario, as the company faces worldwide delays, the province’s Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said Monday it’s known the next two shipments will contain 20 per cent fewer followed by 80 per cent fewer vaccines. She said in late-February to early-March, Ontario will receive larger doses of vaccines coming in.