Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 18 2021 1:50pm
00:34

Coronavirus: Ontario to receive larger doses of Pfizer vaccine in late-February, early-March amid delays

When asked about the delay in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Ontario, as the company faces worldwide delays, the province’s Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said Monday it’s known the next two shipments will contain 20 per cent fewer followed by 80 per cent fewer vaccines. She said in late-February to early-March, Ontario will receive larger doses of vaccines coming in.

Advertisement

Video Home