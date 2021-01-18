Menu

Canada
January 18 2021 3:14pm
Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams on Monday said if Ontario stayed on its track presented in last week’s COVID-19 modelling, Ontario would have close to 5,000 daily cases, however, Monday’s case number did not amount to that. While a lower case count could be attributed to fewer tests done on the weekend, Williams said the positivity percentage of tests didn’t go up as it had done so in past weeks.

