Nova Scotia reports zero new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Nova Scotia health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday — the second time the province hasn’t reported a daily increase since the start of 2021.

The province said 25 cases remain active.

“I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their hard work in keeping our case numbers low,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

McNeil also reminded residents that Public Health protocols still need to be followed.

“We still have provincewide restrictions in place, and we will be providing an update on them by the end of the week. Let’s continue to protect the health of each other,” he said.

Nova Scotia completed 1,079 tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which were negative.

Since the pandemic began, 265,473 tests have been completed and 1,558 cases were confirmed to date.

There have been 468 positive COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, and no deaths.

The province said no Nova Scotians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

