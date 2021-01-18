Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP searching for armed man in Meat Cove, residents advised to stay inside

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 1:00 pm
RCMP are advising Meat Cove, N.S., residents that a man believed to be carrying a firearm has fled and police are searching for him.
RCMP are advising Meat Cove, N.S., residents that a man believed to be carrying a firearm has fled and police are searching for him.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are looking for an individual who ran into the woods and is believed to be carrying a firearm in northern Cape Breton.

According to an RCMP tweet, an emergency alert will be issued for the area of Meat Cove, N.S.

Police say 34-year-old Perry MacKinnon is wanted for arrest on multiple warrants. On Monday, he fled into a wooded area in Meat Cove with a firearm. He was last seen in a camo jacket and blue track pants.

Read more: ‘To my dear friend Gabriel Wortman’ — How the Nova Scotia killer got his guns and wealth

The RCMP tweet advised residents to “stay inside and await updates.” Anyone who spots the man should call 911 and not approach him.

RCMPNova Scotia RCMPArrestWarrantEmergency alertMeat CovePerry MacKinnon
