N.S. RCMP searching for armed man in Meat Cove, residents advised to stay inside

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are looking for an individual who ran into the woods and is believed to be carrying a firearm in northern Cape Breton.

According to an RCMP tweet, an emergency alert will be issued for the area of Meat Cove, N.S.

Police say 34-year-old Perry MacKinnon is wanted for arrest on multiple warrants. On Monday, he fled into a wooded area in Meat Cove with a firearm. He was last seen in a camo jacket and blue track pants.

The RCMP tweet advised residents to “stay inside and await updates.” Anyone who spots the man should call 911 and not approach him.

1:24 p.m.

RCMP presence in #MeatCove;Perry MacKinnon,last seen in camo jacket&blue track pants, wanted on multiple warrants,fled with firearm into wooded area in Meat Cove.Don't approach, call 911.Meat Cove & area: stay inside & await updates.Emerg. alert will be issued for area. pic.twitter.com/2hq6OIvwj6 — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole