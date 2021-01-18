Manitoba health officials hold coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will get an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, has called a 12:30 p.m. press conference along with Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

Over the weekend, health officials reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths and said another 369 Manitobans have fallen ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet late Friday, Reimer said a temporary delay in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine to Canada is

She said appointments previously scheduled will still take place.

The federal government has said shipments of the vaccine will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent over the next four weeks because the company is scaling up its European manufacturing capacity — a move that will impact the vaccine’s production for a “short period.”

At last word, Manitoba has received 38,890 doses of vaccine and has administered 13,539 of them.

Manitoba’s second vaccination “supersite” is set to open Monday at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Since March, 769 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 27,511 people have contracted the virus, according to provincial health data.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

