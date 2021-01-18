Confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at Quispamsis Middle School

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another school has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

In a letter sent to parents and students on Sunday evening, superintendent Zoe Watson said a case has been confirmed at Quispamsis Middle School.

Watson said the school is working with the province’s public health team to conduct contact tracing and to inform close contacts.

Parents who are not contacted by public health are safe to send their children to school.

This is only the latest school to report a confirmed case amid increasing case numbers in the province.

1:51 N.B. opposition parties calling on government to implement sick day program N.B. opposition parties calling on government to implement sick day program

On Thursday, a case was reported at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis.

Story continues below advertisement

Four other schools reported cases on Sunday: Belleisle Elementary School in Springfield; Millidgeville North School in Saint John; and Riverview East School and Caledonia Regional High School in Hillsborough.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Sunday, New Brunswick has reported 348 cases since the new year and Sunday it reported 36 cases, the province’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

0:38 Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports highest single-day record of cases since the pandemic began Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports highest single-day record of cases since the pandemic began

Schools remain open in the province, including in the Edmundston-area, which is the only area in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Every other zone remains in the orange.

Advertisement