Education

Confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at Quispamsis Middle School

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 9:43 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Additional health measures implemented in schools in New Brunswick’s red zones' Coronavirus: Additional health measures implemented in schools in New Brunswick’s red zones
New Brunswick’s Education Minister Dominic Cardy said on Sunday that additional health measures will be implemented in schools in red zones, which include the requirement for students and staff to stay home if they have even one symptom of COVID-19, school staff to be actively screened when they report to work each day, and schools to be closed if a single case of COVID-19 is detected to allow for testing and contact tracing.

Another school has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

In a letter sent to parents and students on Sunday evening, superintendent Zoe Watson said a case has been confirmed at Quispamsis Middle School.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, moves Edmundston to red phase

Watson said the school is working with the province’s public health team to conduct contact tracing and to inform close contacts.

Parents who are not contacted by public health are safe to send their children to school.

This is only the latest school to report a confirmed case amid increasing case numbers in the province.

Click to play video 'N.B. opposition parties calling on government to implement sick day program' N.B. opposition parties calling on government to implement sick day program
N.B. opposition parties calling on government to implement sick day program

On Thursday, a case was reported at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis.

Four other schools reported cases on Sunday: Belleisle Elementary School in Springfield; Millidgeville North School in Saint John; and Riverview East School and Caledonia Regional High School in Hillsborough.

As of Sunday, New Brunswick has reported 348 cases since the new year and Sunday it reported 36 cases, the province’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports highest single-day record of cases since the pandemic began' Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports highest single-day record of cases since the pandemic began
Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports highest single-day record of cases since the pandemic began

Schools remain open in the province, including in the Edmundston-area, which is the only area in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Every other zone remains in the orange.

