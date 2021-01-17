Menu

Health

Ontario to expand big-box retail blitz amid widespread rule violations, labour minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Stay at Home' Stay at Home
WATCH ABOVE: As cases of COVID-19 escalate, the Ford government invokes a state of emergency and stay-at-home order. But what exactly are the rules? That and more on this week's Focus Ontario.

TORONTO — Ontario hasn’t seen the last of inspectors who fanned out across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas this weekend and uncovered dozens of COVID-19-related violations at big-box stores.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province will expand and continue its blitz, which is meant to get the virus under control.

McNaughton says 50 inspectors visited 110 retailers on Saturday alone and found 31 violations of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Read more: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 17

They issued 11 formal warnings and 11 tickets and found 70 per cent of the retailers they visited were in compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Trending Stories

McNaughton said the most common violations inspectors found were linked to screening of customers and staff, masking protocols and physical distancing problems.

McNaughton offered few details about the expanded blitz, but says it will take place across the province in the days and weeks to come.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Critically ill patients flown to other regions due to ICU bed shortage' Coronavirus: Critically ill patients flown to other regions due to ICU bed shortage
© 2021 The Canadian Press
