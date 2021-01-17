Ontario reports more than 3,400 new coronavirus cases, 69 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,422 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 237,786.

“Locally, there are 1,035 new cases in Toronto, 585 in Peel, 254 in Windsor-Essex County, 246 in York Region and 186 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 203,484 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.

Sixty-nine more deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,409.

Nearly 60,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,925,446 tests and 30,103 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 5.2 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 4.9 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s when it was 6.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 1,570 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 62), with 395 in intensive care (down by two), and 293 on a ventilator (up by 12).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 200,097 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

— More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement