Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 17

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Monday

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory toured the facility on Sunday.

The clinic will help to test and adjust COVID-19 vaccination sites in non-hospital settings, officials said.

After around six to eight weeks after the clinic begins operating, the city will provide a “thoroughly evaluated” playbook for setting up vaccination clinics throughout the rest of the city and the province as officials prepare for mass vaccinations.

The clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will initially administer the Moderna vaccine to a select group of health-care workers. The goal is to administer 250 vaccines per day.

The first vial used will be added into the City of Toronto’s artefact collection as part of the city’s “effort to document the pandemic and preserve our response to it for future generations,” officials said.

The City of Toronto’s COVID-19 immunization clinic is ready to open Monday. This proof-of-concept site will help write the playbook for large immunization clinics across our city and province. pic.twitter.com/ZhAFy78mtc — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 17, 2021

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,422 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

1,035 were in Toronto

585 were in Peel Region

246 were in York Region

97 were in Durham Region

59 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 3,400 new cases, 69 deaths

Ontario reported 3,422 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 237,786.

Sixty-nine more deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,409.

A total of 203,484 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 5.2 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 4.9 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s when it was 6.2 per cent.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 11 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,123 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 11.

There are currently 246 outbreaks in long-term care homes.