Power restored provincewide after severe winter storm: SaskPower

Power has been restored to all SaskPower customers affected by the blizzard that blew across Saskatchewan on Wednesday and Thursday.

SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor said all customers had their power turned back on by late Saturday afternoon.

McGregor said some people may experience brief outages over the next few days as crews continue to work on repairing damage to power poles and lines.

“Its possible customers may still come across damaged infrastructure,” said McGregor in a news release. “Should they find a downed power line or damaged equipment, stay clear and call 310-2220 or 911.”

McGregor adds the storm knocked out power to thousands of people, with a couple hundred still left in the dark Friday night into Saturday.