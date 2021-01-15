Community powering through as outage continues in parts of Beechy, Sask., surrounding area

Send this page to someone via email

Beechy is one of several Saskatchewan communities that is still waiting for power to fully come back following wind and snowstorms earlier in the week.

Natalie Braun is a Beechy resident and said the community has been hit pretty hard.

“I don’t know what the wind actually clocked at here, but it was a complete whiteout. I don’t think the skies cleared until early morning yesterday,” Braun said.

“We actually lost cell service for I think it was five hours, and then we lost it again last night for an hour or two. That made it a challenge on being able to check in on people.”

Natalie Braun’s children outside after being hit with a massive storm earlier in the week. Provided / Natalie Braun

Despite the challenges, Braun said the community is out in full force lending a hand to anyone in need.

Taking the lead is Beechy’s emergency measures organization (EMO), providing support to the town’s most vulnerable including seniors and offering a warm space at the community hall.

EMO activated its emergency plan at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

“Seniors all got hot soup and sandwiches taken to their homes because it was still warm enough yesterday for people to be able to stay in their homes,” said Sandi Lougheed, EMO coordinator.

“We turned the generator on in our hall so that we would have a warm place for people to come to.”

Lougheed said Red Cross brought at least 20 cots to the hall along with mattresses and pillows in case people can’t stay in their house overnight.

“If we don’t get power before night time, people are going to have to either find friends or they’re going to have to come to the hall to spend the night,” Lougheed said.

Having to worry about COVID-19 restrictions has made it even more challenging, but Lougheed said they are making it work.

“I really can’t say enough about our rural fire department as well. They’ve been going around town in trucks for the last two days just checking on people and making sure they are okay,” Lougheed said.

SaskPower told Global News on Friday they are working hard to restore power.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our employees,” said Mike March, SaskPower president and CEO on Thursday.

Cell and internet services were also impacted in surrounding communities such as Elrose, but are now back in service according to SaskTel.

Like the rest of the province, Beechy, Sask. was hit with a massive storm earlier in the week. Provided / Natalie Braun

As for Braun, she said she and the family are staying patient and making the best out of the situation.

