Winter storm wreaks havoc throughout southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Many buildings across Saskatchewan suffered damage during Wednesday night’s wind storm and that includes one business south of Regina.

When Alex Getzlaf pulled up to his Milestone, Sask. business Tarpco Manufacturing Thursday morning, he found a collapsed garage door and discovered an entire wall gone.

Tarpco Manufacturing in Milestone, Sask. following Wednesday night’s wind storm. Derek Putz / Global Regina

“I showed up to work this morning shortly after 7 [a.m.], and the overhead door … was collapsed, laying on the concrete floor,” Getzlaf said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man lends a hand as snowstorm leaves trail of damage in its wake

“I’m like, ‘oh, it looks like we’re going to need a new door’ and then I went inside and said ‘looks like we’re going to need a new wall too.’”

So, instead of doing regular business, Getzlaf and staff were left picking up the pieces with more questions than answers on the building’s future.

Tarpco Manufacturing in Milestone, Sask. following Wednesday night’s wind storm. Derek Putz / Global Regina

“We’re hoping to shore up this big hole with pony wall, spray foam it and get back at it next week,” Getzlaf said. “Hopefully we can do that until spring when it’s nicer out.”

Getzlaf hopes to do major repairs in June when business slows down. However, he will know more after an engineer examines the building on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Other buildings in the region sustained damage during Wednesday’s storm as well, including the greenhouse at the Regina Floral Conservatory. The City of Regina said several windows were broken, which have since been fixed.

“We do planning when we are made aware of an extreme event coming forward,” said Kim Onrait, City of Regina’s executive director of citizen services.

“It pretty much played out exactly as we were told through the updates we get through Environment Canada and our emergency management team. “

As of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the city received about 75 calls related to tree damage, broken branches and tree failure.

Advertisement