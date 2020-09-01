SaskPower’s energy assistance program aims to help lower utility bills

Send this page to someone via email

Low-income families in Saskatoon are now able to apply for a new energy assistance program with SaskPower.

The program is designed to help homes become more energy-efficient and save money.

For those who are eligible for the program, home energy advisors install a number of items including a smart thermostat, LED light bulbs, high-efficiency showerheads and kitchen/bathroom faucet aerators.

“It helps our customers understand the ways that their bills can be lowered,” said SaskPower media relations consultant Scott McGregor.

“It also allows us to have a one-on-one conversation with our customers to find ways to lower their utility bills. These are ways we can help take the stress out of people’s lives.”

McGregor says especially in the summer months when it’s hot out, people use their air conditioning more, resulting in greater use in power.

The program was launched in Regina last year and has since been expanded to Saskatoon and Swift Current.

McGregor says further expansion across the province is also possible.

To learn more about the program visit the SaskPower website.

