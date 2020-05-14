SaskPower sees decrease in peak electricity loads

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower says it saw a decrease in electricity usage, but added the best apples-to-apples comparison is to compare it to the same time period last year.

The Crown corporation said peak load requirements for the period between March 15 to April 26 were 220 megawatts (MW), which was 6.7 per cent lower compared to 2019.

To put it in perspective, a SaskPower spokesperson said the system load was 2,452 MW at one point on Thursday.

No recent power records have been set, according to the spokesperson.

SaskPower said residential power usage is up while commercial and industrial are down; however, without the full deployment of smart meters, it can’t be exact.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not created issues for the company in terms of power generation and supply and we are fully able to provide vital electricity to Saskatchewan residents and businesses during this time,” read a statement from the company.

“SaskPower is a recognized essential service and so we have continued to maintain services for our customers.”

The Crown corporation said it’s undertaken a wide variety of measures to ensure the safety of its employees and the public.

