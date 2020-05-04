Menu

SaskPower warns of scam phone calls after at least 2 businesses fall prey

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 4:56 pm
SaskPower is warning the public of a current scam after at least two businesses fall prey.
SaskPower is warning the public to be aware of a current scam after at least two businesses fell prey to it and paid more than $3,000 in Bitcoin.

Currently, SaskPower said that in the scam calls, someone claiming to be a power company representative is notifying customers of overdue accounts.

READ MORE: Coronavirus-related scams have defrauded Canadians $1.2M: official

Customers are told their power will be disconnected and are instructed to call a 1-888 number. Callers are given instructions on how to make payments, sometimes using Bitcoin.

READ MORE: Canadians targeted by scams taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

SaskPower said that despite the scam calls, customers are not being disconnected from their power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SaskPower said the calls have so far targeted only customers in Regina. If in doubt, customers should call SaskPower directly.

COVID-19PandemicScamSaskPowerPowerbitcoinCustomersregina businessCOVID-19 scam
