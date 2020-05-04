SaskPower warns of scam phone calls after at least 2 businesses fall prey

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower is warning the public to be aware of a current scam after at least two businesses fell prey to it and paid more than $3,000 in Bitcoin.

Currently, SaskPower said that in the scam calls, someone claiming to be a power company representative is notifying customers of overdue accounts.

Customers are told their power will be disconnected and are instructed to call a 1-888 number. Callers are given instructions on how to make payments, sometimes using Bitcoin.

SaskPower said that despite the scam calls, customers are not being disconnected from their power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SaskPower said the calls have so far targeted only customers in Regina. If in doubt, customers should call SaskPower directly.

