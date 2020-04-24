SaskTel extends waiving of overage charges amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel is extending the waiving of domestic data overage charges for business and consumer customers to May 31.

The extension applies to customers on SaskTel’s postpaid wireless plans, noSTRINGS prepaid wireless plans or its fusion internet plans from March 17 to May 31.

“Keeping the province connected throughout the COVID-19 outbreak remains SaskTel’s number one priority, and we are pleased to extend this offer,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO, said in a statement.

“SaskTel has invested $1.4 billion in its networks over the past 5 years to enhance and expand wireless, television, internet, data, and IP-based technologies across the province and this investment has allowed us to reliably provide critical communications services to our customers.”

SaskTel also said it is continuing to provide free additional content to its residential maxTV and maxTV stream customers – over 50 channels.

Since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in mid-March, SaskTel’s said its networks have experienced an increase in wireless data traffic, fusion internet network traffic and internet data traffic. MaxTV has also seen an increase in traffic.

“Even in the face of significant increases in traffic and a shift in where our customers are working, SaskTel’s networks and systems have performed very well,” Burnett said.

