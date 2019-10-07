Crown workers blockade SaskTel call centre; plan to work Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Striking Crown corporation workers blockaded SaskTel call centres Monday as their job action entered its fourth day.

Unifor picketers parked vehicles so they blocked the driveways to the call centre in Regina’s industrial end, and formed lines behind the vehicles.

“It’s basically to show SaskTel and to show [Premier] Scott Moe that we’re serious. We mean business and we want to get a deal,” Unifor Local 1-S president Dave Kuntz said.

“We have the ability to flex our muscles, move around wherever we need, and we will until they want to come back and talk to us.”

The strike involves 5,000 Unifor members from six Crown corporations and one agency. The companies involved are SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency and two SaskTel; DirectWest and SecurTek.

One of a handful of striking SaskTel workers to receive a parking ticket during their call centre blockade on Monday. Adrian Raaber/Global News

The Crowns have essential service plans in place, dealing with issues like power outages, gas leaks and the 911 call centre.

SaskTel’s consumer call centres are meant to be open, allowing customers to change home services during the strike. The goal of Monday’s blockade is to prevent these services from being delivered.

Back to work Tuesday

The job action will take a different tone Tuesday. On Monday morning, striking workers were told to call their managers and say they plan on being at work for their shifts Tuesday.

“We can pull our resources, we can put our resources back, we can put in work to rule, we can mix it up. Part of that is what we’ve done today; we’re mixing things up,” Kuntz said.

“Tomorrow, returning to work in a work to rule state. It’s within our rights. There’s been no lockout notices issued by any of the employers so we’re going to take advantage of that.”

While workers received instruction for Tuesday on the picket lines, Unifor leadership said they have heard reports that work phones and computers have been locked and passwords have been changed.

Both the union and government say they are ready to return to the table, but Kuntz said there has been no official discussion as of Monday morning.

Wages are the biggest sticking point between the two sides. According to a posting on Unifor’s website, the employer offer is no increase for the first two years of the contract, followed by a one per cent increase and two per cent raises in the final two years of the contract.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer has said this is a fair deal that works out to a five per cent pay increase over five years.

Kuntz said this offer doesn’t match the increased cost of living. He said the province established what that is by giving MLAs a 2.3 per cent cost of living increase on April 1.