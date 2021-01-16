Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Ontario extends window to administer 2nd Pfizer vaccine doses

The Ontario government is extending the window for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in order to account for Pfizer-BioNtech shipment and delivery delays.

Long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers who have received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will now receive their second dose within 21 to 27 days, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a release. Everyone else will receive their second dose after 21 days and before 42 days.

Read more: Ontario extends window to administer 2nd Pfizer vaccine doses

Ontario extends orders under Reopening Ontario Act

The Ontario government has extended most orders under the Reopening Ontario Act for 30 days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Extending these orders ensures the necessary tools remain in place to help respond to the disturbing increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and provide safeguards for Ontarians, especially our vulnerable populations,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the government also declared a state of emergency — the second since the beginning of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Inspection blitz underway at big-box stores

An inspection blitz of big-box stores was set to begin Saturday as the Ontario government moves to enforce its new, more stringent public health rules.

The province said earlier this week it would send 50 inspectors to stores in five regions — Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York and Durham.

2:12 Inspectors and police prepare for weekend inspection blitz at big box stores in Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Durham Inspectors and police prepare for weekend inspection blitz at big box stores in Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Durham

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,056 new cases on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

903 were in Toronto

639 were in Peel Region

283 were in York Region

162 were in Durham Region

61 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

With the 3,056 new cases, the total caseload in the province now stands at 234,364.

Fifty-one additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,340.

A total of 73,875 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed 8,865,263 tests and 50,387 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.9 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 4.6 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s, when it was 5.3 per cent.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 27 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,112 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 27.

There are currently 246 outbreaks in long-term care homes, an increase of three.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Emerald Bensadoun and The Canadian Press