Ontario reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

Ontario reported 3,056 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 234,364.

“Locally, there are 903 new cases in Toronto, 639 in Peel, 283 in York Region, 162 in Durham and 152 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Fifty-one additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,340.

Meanwhile, 200,406 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

A total of 73,875 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed 8,865,263 tests and 50,387 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.9 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 4.6 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s, when it was 5.3 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,632 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 15), with 397 in intensive care (up by 10), and 281 on a ventilator (up by one).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

114,442 people are male

118,587 people are female

30,686 people are 19 and under

85,652 people are 20 to 39

67,476 people are 40 to 59

33,749 people are 60 to 79

16,753 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,112 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 27. There are currently 246 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 1,632 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,302 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 189,090 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, marking an increase of 14,460 from the previous day. So far, 19,333 people have received both required doses.

